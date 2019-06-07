Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oxford American Legion
Frankie Bixby Obituary
FRANKIE BIXBY Oxford Frankie Bixby, 53, formerly of the Oxford area, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. His suriving family includes his father, Elmer Franklin Brooks; siblings, Kathy Brooks, Frank Brooks (Marlys), Becky Poggenpohl (Brad Tripses) and Tammy O'Leary (Tony); many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Berniece Bixby, who raised Frankie as her own son; and his mother, Bonnie Brooks. A gathering of family and friends to remember Frankie will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Oxford American Legion. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019
