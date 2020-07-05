Or Copy this URL to Share

CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR BROWN SIBLINGS Frankie Marie Brown Aug. 13, 1938 – Jan. 28, 2020 Henry Floyd Brown Sept. 26, 1928 – March 24, 2016 Mass: July 10, 2020, 12:05 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 857 Third Ave. SE. Celebration: July 11, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., Ellis Park, Manhattan Pavilion. From 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. there will be a sharing of personal thoughts. You may share thoughts virtually through July 10, 2020, by sending an audio file to brookedickerson20@gmail.com or sending an email to redneckrowe22@gmail.com.



