FRANKIE MARIE BROWN Cedar Rapids Frankie Marie Brown transitioned on Jan. 28, 2020, following a long relationship with dementia. Memory loss took away her language, but did not impede her ability to love. A Mass will be dedicated to Frankie at Immaculate Conception Church on July 10 at 12:05 p.m. Her Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Ellis Park in Manhattan Pavillion. Frankie was born in Cotter, Ark., Aug. 13, 1938, the daughter of Walcie Ellen Brown and Floyd Robert Brown. Cedar Rapids, Iowa, became her home in 1947. She graduated from Immaculate Conception School in 1956. Her career included bookkeeping and retail sales. She was the coordinator of her high school reunions for over a decade and found joy in organizing the event. Frankie felt strongly about Native American rights and protection of animal life. She is survived by children, Michael Kasey, Theresa Keeley and Diane Rowe; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life and she loved them dearly. She also is survived by her sister, Mary Christensen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020