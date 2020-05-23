|
|
FRED A. KOEHLER Oxford Fred A. Koehler, 72, of Oxford, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Koehler family in care of Kathy Koehler. Fred was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Chicago, the son of Edmund and Bertha (Schulmeister) Koehler. Raised in Schiller Park, Ill., Fred enlisted in military service and served from 1964-67. He spent a year in Italy before serving a tour in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army. Fred met Kathy Slycord and they were united in marriage on July 21, 1979, in Iowa City. For many years, Fred worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed gardening, being in nature and spending time with family. Fred's family would like to thank all his caregivers at the Iowa City VA Hospital, with special thanks to Dr. John Lanaghan for the amazing support and guidance when caring for Fred. They also would like to thank their close neighbors for all their help and support. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; their three daughters, Krystal (David), Kari (Tim) and Kassi (Nick); siblings, Lee and Diane; and numerous extended family and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his infant son, Joshua; parents, Edmund and Bertha; and siblings, Virginia, Audrey and Allene. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2020