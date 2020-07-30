FRED BARNHOUSE Coggon Fred Barnhouse, 76, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at God's Acres Cemetery in Clermont, Iowa, at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Fred was born Nov. 10, 1943, in Clermont, Iowa, the son of John and Lila (Gruver) Barnhouse. He graduated from Valley High School in Elgin, Iowa, and went on to attend the Electronic Computer Programming Institute in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, graduating in 1966. On June 13, 1981, Fred was united in marriage to Judy (Snitker) Waters. He worked as a computer programmer for the Cedar Rapids School District, Merchants National Bank, BICS, Life Investors and Perot Systems in Iowa and Florida. Fred was a patient representative at Mercy Dialysis Center. He enjoyed driving his '57 Chevy golf cart in parades. Fred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Fred is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Judy of Coggon; daughter, Julia (Dirk) Lebeda of Palo, Iowa; four stepchildren, Sherry (Bill) Bright of Anamosa, Iowa, Sheila Kelley of Cedar Rapids, LeeAnn (Brad) Olson of Walford, Iowa, and Craig Waters of Swisher, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Sandeen of Lidderdale, Iowa, and Wanda Flatland of Cresco, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Cecile Barnhouse of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lila Barnhouse; two brothers, Lew and John Barnhouse; and two brothers-in-law, Charlie Sandeen and Kenny Flatland. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to everyone at the Mercy Dialysis Center in Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Fred at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.