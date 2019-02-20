FRED W. DENNIS Cedar Rapids Fred W. Dennis went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 7, 2019. He was born to Charles and Leora (Smith) Dennis on Aug. 21, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended McKinley High School. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1955 to 1958. He married Daisy Swore in 1964. He worked at Collins Radio for seven years. The couple had two children, Ryan and Vicki Dennis. They later divorced after five years. He then moved to Los Angeles for the next 10 years and started a commercial filter company, West Coast Filter. He sold the company and moved back to Cedar Rapids to spend time with his children. He drove for Yellow Cab for many years and bought rental properties and maintained them for about 30 years, where he made lots of friends. He also helped raise his grandchildren. Fred and Daisy were a handsome couple on the dance floor in the 60s tearing up the dance floors with the old jitterbug. They also were excited when they took a Greyhound bus to Pontiac, Mich., to pick up their 1964 red Pontiac Bonneville and drive it home. Fred went to First Assembly of God and Our Father's House. He always was proud to say he sat right behind Pat Boone in his church in Los Angeles. He is survived by his son, Ryan Dennis; three grandsons, Jacob and Adam Fossum and Sam Goodwin; two granddaughters, Cassie Heeren and Heather Goodwin; and three great-grandchildren, Eilliot Goodwin, Leah Eby and Eli Cochran. Also surviving is his ex-wife and good friends of 55 years, Daisy Goodwin. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Heeren; two brothers, Melvin and Cecil Dennis; and four sisters, Virginia Behrends, Louise Baskerville, Geraldine Ewing and Lucille Houston. Services with military honors for Mr. Dennis will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Spirit and Truth Apostolic Church, 995 Fifth Ave., Marion. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary