FRED ALFIO RUSSO Cedar Rapids Fred Alfio Russo, 78, born to Juanita and Fred Russo, passed away on a bright Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020, outside his home surrounded by caring neighbors and loved ones. He was raised early on in St. Louis, Mo., in a neighborhood called The Hill, before relocating to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he enjoyed more than 70 years of life. He's survived by his wife, Patty; children, Anthony (Christina), Vincent (Jennifer), Nicholas (Jaymi), Maria, John, Elizabeth (Andrew) and Madelyn (Michael); and 11 grandchildren. Fred was admired dearly and will be forever missed. A history buff and avid conversationalist, losing Fred was like losing a library. He'll be remembered most for his smile, friendly wave, gigantic heart and dedication to the Catholic faith. Due to Fred's wishes and the devastating coronavirus pandemic, services will be limited to Fred and Patty's immediate family. Patty and children would like to thank all who have reached out with kindhearted words and actions during this period of grief. Memorial contributions will be directed to The Arc of Central Iowa or JDRF. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacreamation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020