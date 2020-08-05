FRED WILLIAMS Monticello Fred Williams, 82, died Saturday evening, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Pastor Wade Reddy will officiate at the services. Interment will be in Wayne Zion Cemetery with military honors. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Fred and his family into their care. Memorials may be made to Camp Courageous, the Anamosa or Monticello School Foundations, the Lions Club or Boy Scout Troop 66. Survivors include his wife, Winnie; two sons, Kevin (Faye) and Greg (Jill); four grandchildren, Noah (Briana Krone), Spencer, Alyx (Kyle) Donarski and Jordan (Abby McDowell); a great-grandchild on the way; his brother, James Williams; and his sister-in-law, Joan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Frederick Grant Williams was born April 8, 1938, in Ogden, Iowa. He was the son of John and Florence Sturtz, Williams. Fred attended school in Cascade through third grade. The family then moved to Anamosa, where he graduated with the Class of 1957. Fred married Winifred Poppe on Sept. 28, 1958, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. Fred worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids and Anamosa for 20 years. The couple started Fawn Creek Homes with the purchase of property on the east side of Anamosa in August 1969. They later acquired a mobile home park in Maquoketa. Fred was a member of the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. He also was a member of the Monticello Lions Club. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves as a young adult. Fred was a Scout master for Troop 1683 in Monticello, helping several boys earn their Eagle Scout award. Fred was a private pilot, completing his solo flight Jan. 24, 1991. For more than 40 years, he enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips with his sons and friends. He rarely missed any of his grandchildren's school activities or events.



