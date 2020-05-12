Home

Freda Falkner Obituary
FREDA NADINE FALKNER Lisbon Freda Nadine Falkner, 95, of Lisbon, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care. Private family services will be held Friday, May 15, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial: Lisbon Cemetery. Survivors include her son, David (Irene) Falkner; grandchildren, Sherri Meng, Kevin Upton and Matthew Falkner; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Meng, Kaili Falkner, AeCha Falkner and Blake Upton; brother, Jack Marvin; and many nieces and nephews. Freda was born Aug. 9, 1924, in Coal City, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Grace (Blue) Marvin. She married Carlos Upton in 1941, and had a son, Larry. They later divorced. On May 21, 1946, she married Vincent Falkner, and had a son, David. Freda was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed gathering her family for meals and holidays. When Vincent owned Lisbon Feed & Supply, she would help cover the counter, but she was mostly a homemaker dedicated to her family. Freda was an avid reader and enjoyed doing word puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Larry; and grandsons, Jeffery Upton and Michael Falkner. Memorials are suggested to the family for Alzheimer's research in care of Stewart Baxter, 715 10th Ave. SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314. Please share your support and memories with Freda's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020
