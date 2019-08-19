Home

FREDDIE H. STATON Independence Freddie H. Staton, 83, died Aug. 16, 2019, in Independence. He was born March 25, 1936, in Buchanan County, Iowa. Survivors include his wife, Virginia; two sons, Tom (Kim) Staton and Ken Staton, both of Urbandale; and one daughter, Stephanie (Pat) Decker of Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Private burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. www.White-MtHope.com
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
