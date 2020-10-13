FREDERICK WILLIAM "BILL" BUSCH Palo Frederick William "Bill" Busch, 63, of Palo, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Survivors include his significant other, Sharyl Goyer; children, Nicholas (April) Busch, William Busch, Eric Goyer and Charles Goyer; brothers, John Douglas Busch III, Doug (Cheryl) Busch and Jeff (Sarah) Busch; and sisters, Susan (Ronald) Pedersen and Bobbi. He was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline (McAllister) Busch; and brother, Vernon Busch. Bill was a quiet man who kept to himself. He loved the Cubs! Fly the W! He had few friends, and those who knew him understood how lucky they were to be a part of his life. He wasn't one to be excited about a big party and preferred a quiet gathering with just a couple of friends. He left his mark on this earth and will be missed by his family and close friends. Bill married Jane Wenman in 1980. They had a son, Nicholas Busch. Bill and Jane divorced in 1988. Bill then met Sharyl Goyer and she shared her sons, Eric Goyer and Charlie Goyer, with him. They had William Busch together. They lived their lives in Cedar Rapids, later moving to Palo. He now joins his parents and his brother in heaven, where he can find peace.



