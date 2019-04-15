FREDERICK E. "FRITZ" MEINEKE Cedar Rapids Frederick E. "Fritz" Meineke, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services are 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Morley Community Center in Morley. Burial at the Center Green Cemetery in Morley. There will be a visitation at the Morley Community Center from 9 a.m. to service time on Wednesday. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Linda; two sons, Robert (Shelly) of Marengo and R.J. (Joey-Lynn) of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Nancy McQuaid of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Duane of Olin. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jacob (Crystal), Ryan (Emily), Ellie and Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Brennen, Keely, Kyla and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Richard Paul. Fritz was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Anamosa, the son of Paul and Margaret (Fisher) Meineke. He married Linda J. Kaune on June 5, 1965, in Hazelton. Fritz was a mechanic and worked at several local businesses for many years. He later retired from Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home as a courier. He was a member of the Morley United Methodist Church and Vigil Member of Order of the Arrow. Fritz had been an active leader in the Boy Scouts and had been presented the District Award of Merit. Fritz enjoyed woodworking, welding, gardening and tinkering in his garage. He was a person who would talk to anyone and loved visiting. He will be forever remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established in Fritz's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Meineke family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary