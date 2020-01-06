Home

Frederick H. Lehrman Obituary
FREDERICK H. LEHRMAN Stanwood Frederick H. Lehrman, 95, of Stanwood, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stanwood, with the Rev. William Traphagan officiating. Burial will follow in Stanwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Fred was born Feb. 17, 1924, to Herman and Anna (Leudemann) Lehrman in Stanwood, Iowa. He married Marjorie Hamdorf on Dec. 14, 1947, at St. Paul's in Stanwood. She passed away on Nov. 4, 2018. He is survived by his children, Dee Ann (Robert Posik) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Darla (George) Walling of Stanwood and Daren (Patti) Lehrman of Stanwood; grandsons, Matthew Walling and Brady Lehrman; and sister, Eloise Wood of Cedar Rapids. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Erwin, Louis and Merle; and sister, Pauline at infancy. Fred was a man who loved the farm, Lawrence Welk, Lyle Beaver and was an avid horseshoe thrower. He liked to flirt and would take a hug from whomever he could talk into giving him one! Fred liked to watch Westerns, read, and he sang in the men's chorus previously at church along with being a member of the Stanwood Community Choir in prior years. He loved his family dearly and was very proud of them and stated the in-laws were his family also. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
