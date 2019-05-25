FREDERICK LEVSEN Olin Frederick Levsen, 68, formerly of Olin, passed away on May 23, 2019, at his home in Hiawatha, Iowa. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Service is assisting the family at this time. Frederick Ivan Levsen was born Nov. 13, 1950, to Carl L. and Jeannette (Kester) Levsen in Anamosa. He attended Kirkwood Community College and Iowa State University. He worked as a mechanic for many years. Frederick is survived by his sisters, Ann L. Levsen of Brandon, Fla., and Rebecca (David) Westphal of Olin; brother, Richard (Linda) Levsen of Blue Grass; nephews, Michael, Ryan, Jeffrey and James; and several great-nephews and -nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2019