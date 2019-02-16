|
FREDERICK R. "BUD" MCGINNIS Iowa City Frederick R. "Bud" McGinnis, 85, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, where military honors will be provided. Visitation will be two hours before the services at the funeral home. For a more complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019