Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick McGinnis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick McGinnis Obituary
FREDERICK R. "BUD" MCGINNIS Iowa City Frederick R. "Bud" McGinnis, 85, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, where military honors will be provided. Visitation will be two hours before the services at the funeral home. For a more complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.