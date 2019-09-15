|
FREIDA M. HITE Alburnett Freida M. Hite, 89, of Alburnett, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Transitional Care in Cedar Rapids. At her request, there will be no visitation. Freida was born Aug. 10, 1930, in Toddville, Iowa, and married Charles L. (Chuck) Hite on Jan. 14, 1951. She spent her life on the farm raising two children and was actively involved in the community. Freida loved traveling and searching for those special shells on many beaches along the way. Survivors include a son and daughter, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two sisters. Her life touched many people in so many ways during her lifetime, especially the last years at Emery Place and the Villages, and she wanted to let them know how special they were to her. She also appreciated the kindness and care she received at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Vascular Lab and the Transitional Care Center. Freida lived a meaningful life of love and kindness and lived "In the Dash" between the dates of her beginning and ending. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Florida Keys for her last beach adventure.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019