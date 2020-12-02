FREMONT "MONTE" H. GAUL Tipton Fremont "Monte" H. Gaul, 93, of Tipton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa. A private service for family members is being planned for next spring at the Masonic Cemetery in Tipton, where his cremated remains will be interred. Iowa Cremation is caring for Monte and his family. Born into the world on Sept. 5, 1927, with the given name Fremont Herring Gaul, to parents Ernest O. and Felma Herring Gaul, Monte passed on to the Lord on Nov. 25, 2020. Monte was a lifelong resident of Tipton, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1945, serving as a radio communications specialist. He served four years in Pearl Harbor and was honorably discharged in September 1949. On Sept. 1, 1950, he was joined in marriage to Margie Jean (Midge) LaRue in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended university studies at Iowa State, Colorado State and the University of Iowa and obtained a bachelor of science degree in industrial administration and economics in June 1953 from the University of Illinois in Champaign. He returned to Tipton and joined Gaul Motor Co. as a farm machinery/automobile salesman. After departing the implement business, he worked with Paul Revere Life Insurance Co. out of the Cedar Rapids office, where he received numerous awards and was recognized as "Man of the Year" in 1967. He achieved the designation of Certified Life Underwriter from American College in September 1976. Monte and Midge brought three children into the world who were all raised in Cedar County: Monte Dean, Stephen and Lisa. Upon the death of his father, Ernest, he began farming the "family" ground west of Tipton until his retirement in 1994. He moved to Tipton, where he resided until his entry into a nursing home in early 2017. In his younger years, Monte was an excellent tennis player and enjoyed playing golf at the Tipton Country Club. Fastpitch softball and bowling on Reeve's Drug team also were among his favorite activities. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the KAABA Shrine for a number of years and attended worship services at the United Church of Christ in Tipton. Monte was preceded in death by his wife, Margie; two sisters, Darlene Hambright (Phil) and Marge Grossen (Lou); a brother, Richard; his parents; and a son-in-law, Terry Morrow. He is survived by his children, Monte Dean (Anita) of Tipton, Steve of Tucson, Ariz., and Lisa of Wheatland. In addition, nine grandchildren survive him, Melissa and Ted Gaul, Amber Adams, Christine Boeve, Jason, Shaun and Jenny Morrow, Nathan and Kellsey Forest; and eight great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com
