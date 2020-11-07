1/1
Frieda Rummelhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRIEDA L. RUMMELHART Iowa City Frieda L. Rummelhart, 102, longtime resident of Iowa City, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. There will be a time of public visitation from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church, followed with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Frieda's service will be livestreamed Tuesday morning to see and also can be seen any time later. To view, please search "Remembering Frieda Rummelhart" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Zion Lutheran Church. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved