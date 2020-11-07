FRIEDA L. RUMMELHART Iowa City Frieda L. Rummelhart, 102, longtime resident of Iowa City, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. There will be a time of public visitation from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church, followed with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Frieda's service will be livestreamed Tuesday morning to see and also can be seen any time later. To view, please search "Remembering Frieda Rummelhart" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Zion Lutheran Church. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.