Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Fritz Coester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fritz Coester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fritz Coester Obituary
FRITZ COESTER Iowa City Fritz Coester, 98, a longtime resident of Iowa City, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. His family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial of cremains will be this spring in the Newport Township Cemetery. Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Born Oct. 16, 1921, in Berlin, Germany, to parents Robert and Helene (Pfaff) Coester, Fritz grew up in Berlin and Freiburg, Germany. He attended university in Zurich, Switzerland. He came to the United States in 1947 to teach theoretical nuclear physics. In 1952, he married Elizabeth M. Garrett. In 1964, he went to work for Argonne National Laboratory in Lamont, Ill., while continuing to teach part time and collaborate with other scientists at the University of Iowa. Fritz officially retired from Argonne in his 70s, but continued to work there full time into his 80s. He maintained his office at the University of Iowa and continued to collaborate with other scientists and work with Ph.D. students into his 90s. Survivors include his children, Janet C. Coester (Richard Driver) of Iowa City, William R. Coester (Lisa) of Cedar Rapids, Hans C. Coester (Cindi) of Fort Collins, Colo., Susan E. C. Daufeldt (John) of Conroy and Thomas M. Coester (Geraldine) of Marina Del Rey, Calif.; his grandchildren, Alexa A. Coester and Jacob M. Coester of Fort Collins, Michael F. Coester, Garrett E. Coester and Taylor M. Coester of Cedar Rapids and Helena I. Coester of Marina Del Rey; and numerous Swiss and German relatives. Fritz was preceded in death by his wife and a son, Michael F. Coester. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fritz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -