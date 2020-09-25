1/1
Gabriella Wowo Buka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GABRIELLA WOWO BUKA Iowa City Gabriella Wowo Buka, 13, died Aug. 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Gabriella Wowo Buka, affectionately known as GAGA, was born on Dec. 1, 2006, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. She was the firstborn child from her parents Alain Buka Etike and the late Getou Mukendi Ngamala. Gabriella started elementary school at Zuza Elementary School in Kinshasa, DR Congo, and later on when the family moved to Iowa City in 2018, she was enrolled at Alexander Elementary where she graduated in 2019. Up until her passing, she was a student at Northwest Junior High School and was looking forward to a new school year. Gabriella was a loving, caring, compassionate and responsible young lady and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and those who knew her. She had many plans in her life, including studying medicine so she can treat people with cancer, an illness that claimed her mother's life. She is survived by her father, Alain Buka; younger brothers, Roberto David and Aurlain Henry and younger sister, Happiness Nima Buka of Iowa City; and grandparents, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Rest in peace precious tresor. Funeral services will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at River Community Church at 3001 Muscatine Ave. in Iowa City. Gabriella's service will be livestreamed on Saturday. To view, please search "Remembering Gabriella Wowo Buka" on Facebook and request to join the group. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
River Community Church @ 3001 Muscatine Avenue
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Rest In Peace little Angel.
Gaelle Dula
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved