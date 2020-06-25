Gage Bryant Underwood
GAGE BRYANT UNDERWOOD Palo Gage Bryant Underwood, 18, of Palo, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Please plan to wait your turn outside and be respectful of social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Cedar Hills Community Church: 6455 E Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. A mask is encouraged due to social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Gage was born Oct. 15, 2001, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the beloved son of Jason Underwood and Heather Underwood. Gage was a senior at Kennedy High School. He was active on the football and basketball teams. Gage worked at Safelite Auto Glass in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed playing videos games, computers (he always wore his earbuds) and spending time with his favorite pet companion, his dog, Louie. But Gage's true passion was all the great times spent with his friends and family. He was compassionate, friendly, giving, a jokester, hardworker and had a heart of gold. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Those left to honor Gage include his father, Jason Underwood (fiancee Kelly) of Palo, Iowa; mother, Heather Underwood of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sisters, Kayla and Alexis Underwood; stepsiblings, Lexi, Logan and Luke Levendusky of Palo, Iowa; grandparents, Galen (Marlene) Underwood of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandfather, Joe Seng of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; special companion, his dog, Louie; numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, friends, classmates and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Seng; and two aunts, Marlaine Underwood and Nicole Seng. Gage was taken from us much too soon, but his spirit, quest for adventure, and love for life will be with us always. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please leave a message, tribute or memory to Gage's family at www.cedarmemorial.com/Obituary/2020/Mar/Gage-B-Underwood/ under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.
