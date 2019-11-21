Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Cooper-Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Cooper-Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Cooper-Evans Obituary
GAIL COOPER-EVANS Cedar Rapids Gail Cooper-Evans, 73, was born July 1, 1946, in Breckenridge, Texas, to her loving parents, Grady P. Day Jr. and Maree Day. Gail entered into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Sugar Land, Texas. Gail was an editor at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids for more than 20 years. She then moved to Texas and was a teacher for 10 years. Gail is survived by her husband, Rick Cooper-Evans; her sons, Chris Evans of Miramar, Fla., and Jim Cooper of Sugar Land, Texas; her daughter, Dr. Jill Ponce and husband Mark Mach of Scottsdale, Ariz. her granddaughters, Kaylin Bohn and husband, Steven, of Cedar Rapids, and Kelsey Ponce and partner Mia Gillham of Dyer, Ind.; grandsons, Keaton Ponce of Fargo, N.D., and Kestin Ponce of Phoenix, Ariz.; three great-grandchildren; her niece, Leah Whiteside of Garland, Texas; her sister, Aloma Engerer and husband, Allen, of Granbury, Texas; her sister-in-law, Vicky Evans of Marion; and her mother-in-law, Jeanne Evans of Cedar Rapids. Gail will be dearly missed by all of those who shared with her in life.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -