GAIL COOPER-EVANS Cedar Rapids Gail Cooper-Evans, 73, was born July 1, 1946, in Breckenridge, Texas, to her loving parents, Grady P. Day Jr. and Maree Day. Gail entered into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Sugar Land, Texas. Gail was an editor at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids for more than 20 years. She then moved to Texas and was a teacher for 10 years. Gail is survived by her husband, Rick Cooper-Evans; her sons, Chris Evans of Miramar, Fla., and Jim Cooper of Sugar Land, Texas; her daughter, Dr. Jill Ponce and husband Mark Mach of Scottsdale, Ariz. her granddaughters, Kaylin Bohn and husband, Steven, of Cedar Rapids, and Kelsey Ponce and partner Mia Gillham of Dyer, Ind.; grandsons, Keaton Ponce of Fargo, N.D., and Kestin Ponce of Phoenix, Ariz.; three great-grandchildren; her niece, Leah Whiteside of Garland, Texas; her sister, Aloma Engerer and husband, Allen, of Granbury, Texas; her sister-in-law, Vicky Evans of Marion; and her mother-in-law, Jeanne Evans of Cedar Rapids. Gail will be dearly missed by all of those who shared with her in life.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019