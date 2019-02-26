GAIL ELAINE HIETPAS Cedar Rapids Gail Elaine Hietpas, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her home after a long, courageous battle with ocular melanoma. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A vigil will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Gail is survived by her children, Danette (Mike) Bontrager of Ames, Amy (Doug) DeMeulenaere of Chelsea and Joel (Rebekah) Funk of Burien, Wash.; grandchildren, Luke, Ben and Sam DeMeulenaere and Katie and Jakob Funk; sisters, Karen (Jim) Skelton, Diane Salois-Hanson, Carla Buffington, Cheryl Hietpas and Deb (Keith) Nelson; and brothers, Gregory (Kathy) Hietpas and Scott (Susan) Hietpas. Gail was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Cut Bank, Mont., to Norbert and Marcelline Collin Hietpas. She was a 1961 graduate of Cut Bank High School. On March 7, 1964, she married David Funk in Cut Bank. They divorced in 1979. Gail worked as a claims adjuster at United Fire & Casualty Group until her retirement in 2008. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Gail was an avid grandma who loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a woman of faith who taught religious education classes. Gail enjoyed playing golf, knitting, crocheting and music. She was a Birthright and Delta Society Therapy Dog volunteer. The family would like to thank Hospice of Mercy and loving neighbors for their kindness. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary