GAIL L. NIX Marion Gail L. Nix, 64, Marion, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Antioch Christian Church in Marion. All are welcome. Please wear mask if available. Gail retired from Iowa Medical Classification Center Correctional Facility after 30 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed collecting elephants and other antiques. She also was an avid Denver Broncos fan. She enjoyed volunteering for Head Start and spending time with family and friends. She forever will be remembered as a caring wife, dedicated mother, devoted sister and crazy aunt. Her memory will be cherished by all who she touched and knew her. She is survived by son, William T. Nix Jr. (fiancee, Corrine); brother, Greg Loehr; sisters, Sue Maher (Mike), Carla Kelley (Dan) and Carrie Carnahan (Bill); mother-in-law, Edna Nix; and nieces, nephews and one great-niece. She was preceded in death by husband, William; and her parents. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Mercy Medical Center, the Hall Perrine Cancer Center and the caring staff at hospice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2020