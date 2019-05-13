Home

Gail P. Gentz

Gail P. Gentz Obituary
GAIL P. GENTZ Cedar Rapids Gail P. Gentz, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. The family will greet friends to celebrate Gail's life from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Gail was born Dec. 1, 1939, in Keystone, Iowa, the daughter of Dale and Grace (Weibold) Hoyt. She graduated from Keystone High School in 1956. On Oct. 26, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Gail was united in marriage to Cleo Leroy Gentz. Gail and Cleo had many good times together at their camper in Wisconsin. She also loved her numerous trips to New Zealand. Gail enjoyed the wilderness and being outdoors. She is survived by her husband, Cleo Gentz; children, Lori Gichard of Cedar Rapids, Jeff (Deb) Sigmund of Walford, Stacy (Rudy) Venegas of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mark Sigmund of Casper, Wyo.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Larry Hoyt of Baraboo, Wis., and Elaine (Jim) Sutton of Shellsburg. Gail was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Keith Hoyt. A memorial fund has been established in Gail's memory. Please share a memory of Gail at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019
