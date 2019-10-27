Home

Galen E. Glick


1941 - 2019
GALEN E. GLICK Marion Galen E. Glick, 78, of Marion, passed away on Oct. 24, at St. Luke's Hospital of multiple health problems. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 8300 C Ave., Marion, with Pastor Steve Qualben officiating. Galen was born May 26, 1941, to Odetta and Galen A. Glick in Aurora, Ill. Galen's father died when he was a toddler and he and his mother moved to Atkins, Iowa. She later married Herbert Rinderknecht and Galen was raised on the farm in Atkins. He graduated from Atkins High School in 1959. Galen was a sports fan as well as a talented athlete. He was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan, and he won many sports awards in his youth. He was a brick layer and masonry estimator for many years. More recently, he loved working in his backyard garden and giving produce to his friends and family. He also found great joy in his second career as an Uber driver and enjoyed his precious pups, Spike and Gizmo. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Connie; his son, Michael (Alice) Glick; daughter, Shari Nechanicky; and stepdaughter, Jodi (John) Harris; grandchildren, Jarod Beltz, Jennifer (Chris) Vogt, Joseph (Kayla) Glick, Ashlee (Jeremy) Nechanicky, Amber Nechanicky, Noelle (Tim) Wittkop and Danielle (Paul) Hahn; five step-grandchildren, Melissa Maxwell, Heather (Daniel) Harris, Matthew Harris, Lucas (Emily) Harris and Zachary Harris; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Ava, Atlas, Arlo and Lily; a sister-in-law, Peggy Neyens, and her sons, Brad (Rachel) Neyens and Jamey Bixby; two great-nephews; and former spouse, Delores Tibben. Galen was preceded in death by his mother; father; infant sister, Janet; stepfather; and stepson, Johnny Stillions. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
