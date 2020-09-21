1/1
Gannon Keith Zaiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GANNON KEITH ZAISER Iowa City Gannon Keith Zaiser, 35, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Iowa City, died suddenly Sept. 14, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Gay and Ciha Funeral Home, 2720 Muscatine Ave., Iowa City, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Unity Cemetery, Jasper Avenue, near Cosgrove, Johnson County, Iowa. Those wishing to donate a memorial can do so to the Iowa City Community Food Bank, 1121 Gilbert Ct., Iowa City, IA 52240. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Unity Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved