GANNON KEITH ZAISER Iowa City Gannon Keith Zaiser, 35, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Iowa City, died suddenly Sept. 14, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Gay and Ciha Funeral Home, 2720 Muscatine Ave., Iowa City, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Unity Cemetery, Jasper Avenue, near Cosgrove, Johnson County, Iowa. Those wishing to donate a memorial can do so to the Iowa City Community Food Bank, 1121 Gilbert Ct., Iowa City, IA 52240. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.