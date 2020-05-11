|
|
GARLAND G. DAVIS Cedar Rapids Garland G. Davis, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home. Private family service will be on Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. There will also be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Entombment with military rites in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a son, Richard (Teresa); three daughters, Diana (John) Prenosil, Gina and Terry Davis, all of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Donald of Lovington, N.M.; a sister, Julie Webb of Portales, N.M.; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Addie; and two brothers, Elvis and Hilton. Garland was born on Feb. 9, 1934, in Stanton, Texas, the son of Robert and Ophie (Bagge) Davis. He married Addie M. Deeds on Feb. 18, 1955, in Russell, Kan. Addie passed away in 2012. Garland was the head foreman at Wholesale Feeds for 25 years, and later was a forklift driver at Hubbard Milling Co. for over 20 years, retiring in 1995. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his beloved family and many friends. Garland was very patriotic. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany as a member of the Tank Corps. He was honored and proud to go on the 2016 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Garland will be forever remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established in Garland's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Davis family on our web page at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2020