Garnet Schaubroeck
GARNET SCHAUBROECK Cedar Rapids Garnet Schaubroeck, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. A private family inurnment will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Michael) Jones of Ely; son, Gaylen Schaubroeck of Boston, Mass.; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Schaubroeck of Sweeny, Texas; She also is survived by five grandchildren, Travis Schaubroeck, Rebecca (Matt) Gregory, and Veronica (Jared) Brimage, Ben (Ashley) Jones and Sam (Alyssa) Jones; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, in 2007; son, Fred; and daughter-in-law, Dee Schaubroeck; three sisters; and three half-sisters, Garnet Franks was born June 1, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Ira and Mary (Randall) Franks. She married Harold Schaubroeck on Aug. 5, 1946, in Cedar Rapids. Garnet work at the Nissen Corp. for 20-plus years. Garnet was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Memorials may be given in her name to St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
