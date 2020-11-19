GARNETH NADINE HOOK Manchester Garneth Nadine Hook, 87, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Marietta's Place in Manchester. She was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Edgewood, the daughter of Zepher Reade and Florence Ridenour. Garneth was raised by her grandparents, Glen and Ada Ridenour, in the Edgewood area and attended Edgewood High School and received her GED. On Aug. 6, 1949, Garneth was united in marriage to Calvin Hook at the Methodist parsonage in Manchester. Four daughters were born to this union. After their marriage, Garneth and Calvin moved to St. Louis. They moved back to Iowa in 1959, where Garneth worked at Operation New View, Schultz's and retired from Econo Mart. Garneth was a long-time member of the Methodist church. She enjoyed bluegrass, camping and dancing with Calvin. Garneth also enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing the piano. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her three daughters, Calleen (David) Adam of Postville, Beatrice (Todd) Wheeler of Arlington and Dawn (Bill) Ross of Manchester; one son-in-law, John LeGassick of Manchester; her 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her in-laws, Randy and Kathy Waterman of Manchester, Barb Nurre of Elkader and Norma Sauerbry of Edgewood. Garneth was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin, in 2016; her parents; a daughter, Melani LeGassick, in 2013; a grandson, Scott Adam, in 2015; a great-grandson, Eli Adam; one sister, Shirley (Ralph) Smedema; one brother, Richard Koelker; and her two brothers-in-law, David Nurre and Wayne Sauerbry Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private family funeral service: Saturday, Nov. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester with the Rev. Kurt Pasko officiating. Because of COVID-19 regulations, this will be for immediate family only. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Masks will be required and because of COVID-19 regulations, there will be a limited number allowed in the funeral home. Interment: Grant View Cemetery.