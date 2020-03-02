|
|
GARRETT DONNY DEAN HEINS Palo Garrett Donny Dean Heins, 88, of Palo, died on Feb. 25, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Garrett donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where there will be a time of reflection at 2 p.m. Military rites will be conducted by the Atkins American Legion. Garrett was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Spirit Lake, the son of Klaus and Amanda Heins. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the VFW and was active in Solo's Club. Garrett is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Smith and Lynae Heins; one grandson, Wesley Towne; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020