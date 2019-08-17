Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Garry Michael Sankey

GARRY MICHAEL SANKEY Marion Garry Michael Sankey, 65, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, after a courageous seven-year battle with melanoma, with his loving family around him. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Daniel Peterson. Burial will take place in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Memorials in Garry's memory may be directed to the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's. To share a memory of Garry and to read his complete obituary, please visit www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
