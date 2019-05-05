Home

Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel - Cedar Rapids
1604 "J" Street SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-362-9032
Garry Schwab Obituary
GARRY LEE SCHWAB Cedar Rapids Garry Lee Schwab, 61, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West, 1604 J St. SW, Cedar Rapids. Garry is survived by his son, Erick (Stefanie Tamayo) Schwab, and their children, Spencer, Sofia and Syrus; his daughter, Amanda Schwab; three stepchildren, Robert Frondle, Jennifer Ciha and Rochelle (Jason) Holt and their children, Caitlynn, Meredith and Parker; and six siblings, Bernalee (Larry) Stockman, Bobbie Rayburn, Mike (Sonya) Schwab, Tom Schwab, Pattie Schwab and Alan Schwab. He also is survived by his beloved dog and companion, Dakota. He was preceded in death by his son, Joey; his parents, Leo L. and Bernadine R. (Aigley) Schwab; and his brother, Billie. Garry was born April 14, 1958, in Belmond, Iowa, and attended Prairie High School, Cedar Rapids, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was a member and past president of the Cedar Rapids Eagles Club. Garry was very proud of his children and loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them wrestle. He had a love of cooking, had a "green thumb" and loved being outdoors, going fishing and being with his pets. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Garry's family.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019
