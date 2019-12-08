|
GARY ALLAN HEALD Cedar Rapids The family will receive friends at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, with inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Gary's name to the National Capital Area Chapter at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090, or at . Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019