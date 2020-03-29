|
GARY ALLEN BANKS Marion Gary Allen Banks, 47, of Marion, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha after a long illness. There will be private services held at a later date. Gary was born May 8, 1972, in Two Harbors, Minn. Gary was raised in Grand Marais, Minn., and he later moved to Iowa where he met his wife of 21 years, Misty (Fisher) Banks. They were married on Jan. 9, 1999, in Stanwood, Iowa. Gary worked in the automotive industry for more than 25 years and was a dedicated worker. He was a mentor to many in the community. Gary loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with family. Gary was an amazing father and loving husband. He is survived by his wife, Misty Banks; children, Jessica (Johnathan) Pike of Coon Rapids, Minn., Cailey Banks (13), and Alliana Banks (11); brother, John (Cary) Banks of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Mary (Dave) Levsen of Anamosa and Alice (John) Kortes of Concord, Calif.; mother, Mollie Banks of Olin; nephews, Derek Banks, Vincent Banks, Cody Banks and Kyle Kortes; niece, Kristi Baldwin; great-nephews, Leif Banks and Remington Banks; and great-nieces, Lena Banks and Nora Banks. He was preceded in death by his father, James Banks.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020