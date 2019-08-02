Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bolden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Allen Bolden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Allen Bolden Obituary
GARY ALLEN BOLDEN Marion Gary Allen Bolden, 65, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home conducted by Vicki Standley. Gary was born Dec. 9, 1953, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Richard and Naomi (Barney) Bolden. He graduated from Marion High School. On Dec. 29, 1992, Gary was united in marriage to Cheri James in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He worked from high school through his retirement at the family business, Marion Brush Manufacturing, retiring in 2015 as owner/operator. Gary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion. He enjoyed high school wrestling and football, hunting and fishing trips, and going on vacations with family and friends. Gary was an inventor and artist as well. He was a huge Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Gary is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Cheri Bolden of Marion; two children, Jeff (Rachael) McCaughey of Marion and Christy (Peter) Novosel of Olathe, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Kylie, Chase, Tyler, Daniel, Sophie and Bella; siblings, Shawn Bolden and Linda (Bill) Kuennen, both of Cedar Rapids, Rhonda (John) Hammes of Fairfield, Iowa, and Jim Bolden of Mesa, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Naomi Bolden. Memorials in Gary's memory may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Marion or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Gary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now