|
|
GARY ALLEN BOLDEN Marion Gary Allen Bolden, 65, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home conducted by Vicki Standley. Gary was born Dec. 9, 1953, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Richard and Naomi (Barney) Bolden. He graduated from Marion High School. On Dec. 29, 1992, Gary was united in marriage to Cheri James in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He worked from high school through his retirement at the family business, Marion Brush Manufacturing, retiring in 2015 as owner/operator. Gary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion. He enjoyed high school wrestling and football, hunting and fishing trips, and going on vacations with family and friends. Gary was an inventor and artist as well. He was a huge Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Gary is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Cheri Bolden of Marion; two children, Jeff (Rachael) McCaughey of Marion and Christy (Peter) Novosel of Olathe, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Kylie, Chase, Tyler, Daniel, Sophie and Bella; siblings, Shawn Bolden and Linda (Bill) Kuennen, both of Cedar Rapids, Rhonda (John) Hammes of Fairfield, Iowa, and Jim Bolden of Mesa, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Naomi Bolden. Memorials in Gary's memory may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Marion or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Gary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019