GARY ALLEN GUSTAFSON Robins Gary Allen Gustafson, 61, of Robins, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in his home following a short illness. A private family service was held following cremation. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home oversaw the arrangements. Gary was born May 25, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Duane and Alice (Rynda) Gustafson. Gary graduated from Regis High School and Iowa State University. He worked for Target stores in Cedar Rapids for many years. Gary enjoyed family, gardening and music, and he could always be counted on to make you laugh. He will be missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his brothers, Mark (Julie) Gustafson of St. Charles, Mo., and Jeffry (Barb) Gustafson of Norfolk, Neb.; and his brother-in-law, Doug Keeney. He was blessed to have and enjoy his niece Jennifer; and four nephews, Scott, Jason, Ben and Zach. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Keeney. In memory of Gary, contributions can be made to the . Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019