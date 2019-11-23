Home

Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
GARY ALLEN WITMER Tipton Gary Allen Witmer, 76, of Tipton, entered eternity early Thursday morning, Nov. 21, 2019, surrounded by his favorite girls. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, with funeral services beginning at 4 p.m. at Fry's. Burial will follow in the Rochester Cemetery at a later date. A time of food and fellowship will held at the Tipton immediately following the funeral. A memorial fund has been established for the Iowa City Hospice and the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Gary, son of Albert and Mildred Yerington Witmer, was born on March 29, 1943, in Iowa City. He graduated from the Tipton High School. On Oct. 13, 1969, Gary was united in marriage to Peg Louise Schneider in Tipton. Gary was the owner and operator of the Rochester Sawmill and the Coralville Sawmill. Gary also served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peg Witmer of Tipton; and his two daughters, Marcie (Dale) Jedlicka and Tina (Bryan) Keil, both of Tipton; grandchildren, Adam Jedlicka, Noah Jedlicka, Caleb Jedlicka, Riley Keil, Mickey Keil and Flynn Keil. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Millie Witmer; his brother, Larry Witmer; and his sister who died at birth. A special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Iowa City Hospice for their care during Gary's illness.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -