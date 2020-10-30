GARY BARMORE Cedar Rapids Gary Barmore, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the MeadowView Memory Care Village. Services are private. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Please see full obit on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.