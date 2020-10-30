1/1
Gary Barmore
GARY BARMORE Cedar Rapids Gary Barmore, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the MeadowView Memory Care Village. Services are private. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Please see full obit on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
1221 First Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
319-362-1135
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
