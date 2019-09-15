|
GARY BOYLES Cedar Rapids Gary Boyles, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away in his home. Gary was born Aug. 19, 1955, the son of Harold and Eula (Mather) Boyles of Urbana. After the passing of his mother in 1963, Gary was adopted by Howard and Geraldine (Halgren) Boyles. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Urbana Cemetery east of Urbana, with a Celebration of Life luncheon following at the Urbana Community Center. Gary was a simple and caring individual who suffered with various medical illnesses for several years. He graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1973. Gary is survived by sisters, Beverly (Richard) Schwarting of Williamsburg, Glenda Ferguson and Cheryl (John) Dlouhy of Marion, Dixie Bierschenk of Vinton and Joyce (Richard) Wyckoff of Urbana; brother-in-law, Jerry Cook of Urbana; brothers, David (Barb) Boyles of Urbana and Charles (Janice) Boyles of Cedar Rapids; sister, Doris (Delbert) Packingham of Cedar Rapids, sister-in-law, Kay Turnus of Vinton; brother-in-law, Philip Riffey of Urbana; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both sets of parents; sisters, Marcia Cook, Rosie Olmstead, Bonnie Doehrmann and Shirley Riffey; brothers, Earl and Leslie Boyles; and nephews, Steve Riffey, Mark and John (BJ) Cook. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019