GARY LEE CASADY Hiawatha Gary Lee Casady, 63, of Hiawatha, died at home on Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Pleasant Home Cemetery, Worthington, Mo. Survivors include his wife, Dixie; daughter, Dana Zach; granddaughters, Kianna and Malia'Lei; brother, Michael Cassady, numerous nieces and nephews in northern Missouri and Boone, Iowa; and a special bond with his cousin, Louie and wife, Janice Casady. Also his best friends, Steve Scott and Jon Biederman; and dogs, Cuddles and Buster. Gary was born Aug. 25, 1955, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Bernie and Winnie (Capps) Casady. He graduated with a dual degree in civil engineering and land surveying from Iowa State University in 1988. On July 10, 1988, he married Dixie Lee Gifford in Toledo, Iowa. Gary's impact as an expert surveyor on development projects in Eastern Iowa is significant. As a professional engineer and land surveyor, he worked on many civil and private projects, including the Cedar Rapids Police Station, Riverview Place, Del Ridge, Cedar Falls Commercial and the Tiffin Industrial Park. He enjoyed fishing, reading, spending time with horses at the Missouri farmhouse, going to auctions, and riding motorcycles. Gary always had plans and projects in his mind and loved to build garages and fill them with tools and projects. He was passionate about his collections, following Cyclone sports and getting a deal. He cherished time spent with his family, friends and especially his two granddaughters. Gary will be remembered as a loving husband and dad and a loyal friend to many. He had a genuine interest in people. His conversations were intelligent, deep and detail-oriented. Gary made everyone feel at ease with his gentle smile and compliments. He was a member of the Iowa State Alumni Association amd Society of Land Surveyors of Iowa, and he served on the Hiawatha Water Board. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene and Ronnie Casady; infant sister, Zelda; nephew, Randy Cassady; cat, Kitty; and dog, Buddy. Memorials are may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Gary's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2019