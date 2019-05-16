GARY DAVID HERDLISKA Piedmont, S.C. Gary David Herdliska, 68, husband of the late Linda Lou Longnecker Herdliska, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Williamsburg, Iowa, he was a son of the late Richard Ronald and Betty Gwendolyn Markwell Herdliska. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Snider Tire. Gary leaves behind many wonderful memories of swilling beer with friends and family, footloose and fancy-free trips to his favorite vacation spot, the Florida Keys, his love of fishing and guns, in which he was a proud NRA member. He is known for his unlimited use of two words using the letters of the alphabet, namely "m" and "f," especially when listening to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on the Fox News Channel. He had a ready smile and a gift for gab with a quick wit, yet was a modest Vietnam veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal that few people, even family, knew about. He was a man who portrayed a gruff exterior, but to those who knew and loved him, had the heart of a marshmallow. He wouldn't buckle for any man but could melt like Frosty the Snowman by his undeniable love and adoration for his late wife, Linda Herdliska, who is waiting with open arms along with their dog, Winston a.k.a. Bubba. One of his pet peeves was leaving the lights on when you left the room. His light has dimmed here on Earth but is shining brightly in heaven. Survivors include sons, Joe Herdliska of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Andy Herdliska (Katie) of Orlando, Fla.; stepdaughters, Heather Brown Moore (Jason) of Ocala, Fla., and Rachell Brown of Tampa, Fla.; sisters, Debbie Bolton (Mike) of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Linda Madeson (Mike) of Nashotah, Wis.; grandchildren, Hanna and Emilia Herdliska, and Alex and Ryan Moore; many cousins, nephews and nieces; and special friends, Shorty and Sybil Petty. He was predeceased by brother, Bill Herdliska. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in the Florida Keys. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10704, Cedar Rapids, IA 52410 or American Humane, 1400 16th St. NW, Ste. 360, Washington, DC 20036. Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com. Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019