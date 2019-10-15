Home

Gary Dean Billick


1941 - 2019
Gary Dean Billick Obituary
GARY DEAN BILLICK Cedar Rapids Gary Dean Billick, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre is caring for Gary's arrangements. Gary was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Brooklyn, the son of Herbert M. and Gertrude (Bolen) Billick. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961. Gary was united in marriage to Mary E. Johnson on May 1, 1965, in Newhall. He worked for MidAmerican Energy (Iowa – Illinois Gas and Electric) for more than 40 years, while also running Billick's Backhoe Service in and around the Cedar Rapids area. Gary enjoyed boating, wood-working, model trains and a cold one with friends and family. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother, William (Rose) Billick of Dyer, Nev.; his sister, Kay (Verlin) Carlson of St. Peter, Minn.; son, Dean (Teri) of Ely; granddaughter, Nicole (Andy) Sonenstahl of Marion; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Beau and Lacey; grandson, Jameson (Kieu) of Ely; granddaughter, Shannon of Ely; son, Keith of Cedar Rapids; son, Greg (Karen) of Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Andrew of Brainerd, Minn., and Caleb of Iowa City; brothers-in-law, Gerald Johnson of Newhall and Robert Johnson of Atkins; sisters-in-law, Pattie Brown of Franklin, Ky., and Martha (Bob) Handley of Toddville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; stepfather, Harry Horvat; sister, Ann McIntosh; father- and mother-in-law, Howard and Luella Johnson; and in-law spouses, Sheila Johnson, Marilyn Johnson and Tom Brown. The family requests in lieu of flowers and remembrances may be made in Gary's name to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
