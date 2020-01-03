|
|
GARY DELFS Grundy Center Gary Delfs, 76, of Grundy Center, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home. A gathering over lunch and fellowship will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call (641) 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Gary and his family. Gary Delfs was born Dec. 1, 1943, on the family farm in rural Grundy Center to Elmer and Irma Weltzin Delfs. He graduated from the Grundy Center schools in 1962. Gary served his country in the U.S. Air Force from August 1962, until his honorable discharge in August 1968. He was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., and was an Airman 1st Class. Gary had been employed at Swift in Marshalltown, then moved to Missouri where he was employed at Monsanto for many years. Gary then was employed as a custodian in the Troy, Mo., school system until his retirement. Gary loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, Detroit Lions and NASCAR. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, boating and fishing. Gary was an avid animal lover and had pets all of his life. When he couldn't have a pet, he enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels that would visit the feeders that he built and set up. Gary got a second chance at life and made the most of it. He lived each day with gratitude and positivity. Gary is survived by his daughters, Dinann (Michelle) Delfs of Marshalltown and Amanda (Eddie) Simmons of Edwardsburg, Mich.; his four grandchildren, Ari Machado, Jade Machado, Savannah Simmons and Colton Simmons; brother, Steve (Pat) Delfs of Grundy Center; sister, Tudi Venenga of Cedar Rapids; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Irma; son, Duane; and sisters, Audrey (Delfs) Heideman and Karen Delfs.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020