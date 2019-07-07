GARY DUANE ALLSHOUSE Marion On the evening of July 3, 2019, Gary Duane Allshouse of Marion passed away at the age of 74. Gary was born to Vera and Roy Allshouse in 1945 in Cedar Rapids. In December of 1973, Gary married Mary Jane Luke in Cedar Rapids. Gary attended school in Cedar Rapids and worked for Transport America for 20 years before retiring. Gary served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War for two years and, in that time, was awarded the Air Medal and also the infantry and sharpshooter badges for his service. Gary was an avid fisherman and camper. He loved the outdoors and was the happiest on a boat with a fishing pole in his hand. Gary is survived by his stepchildren, Jamie Luke, Andy Luke, Tom Luke, John Luke, Mike Luke and Deb Hefflefinger. Gary was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his mother and father; and his brother, Clifford. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019