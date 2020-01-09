|
GARY EDWIN LEACH Cedar Rapids Gary Edwin Leach, 80, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in his home from Parkinson's disease. Gary was born March 30, 1939, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, son of Lucy Humes. He was adopted at birth by Fred and Mary (Vosdingh) Leach. Gary grew up in rural Linn County, graduating from Alburnett High School and later from Mount Mercy University. He married Delores Klouda on June 10, 1962. He is survived by his wife, Delores; his children, Julie Leach (Anton), David Leach (Brenda) and Pamela Brammann (Jeff); his grandchildren, Megan Zalewski (Lief) Geo Hunter (Chelor), John Leach, Tony Millang (Taylor), Stephanie Brammann and Alexander Brammann; great-grandson, Ehren Zalewski; his adopted sister, Nancy Ochiltree; and his brother, John Nicholson (Diane). He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy; and his parents, Fred and Mary. There will be no visitation. He will be cremated, and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Memorials in Gary's name may be made to Cedar Rapids Metro Parkinson's Association, 260 33rd Ave., SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020