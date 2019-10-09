|
|
GARY LEE EGLOFF Hiawatha Gary Lee Egloff, 69, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the Hiawatha Care Center. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Horseshoe Lodge, Pinicon Ridge Park, Central City. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his daughters, Kelly (Zach) Schultz of Marion and Tami (Jim) Ellis of Marion; his grandkids, Chayse, Tanner, Griffin and Weston Schultz, and Melani and Cashton Ellis; sister, JoAnn (Terry) Mormann of Independence; and brother, Jim (Vicki) Egloff of Fairbank; as well as many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eileen (Helle) Egloff; infant siblings, Pat, David, Larry and Lisa Egloff; and nephew, Pat Mormann. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com, where a full obituary also may be viewed.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019