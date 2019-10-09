Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Horseshoe Lodge
Pinicon Ridge Park
Central City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Egloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Egloff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Egloff Obituary
GARY LEE EGLOFF Hiawatha Gary Lee Egloff, 69, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the Hiawatha Care Center. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Horseshoe Lodge, Pinicon Ridge Park, Central City. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his daughters, Kelly (Zach) Schultz of Marion and Tami (Jim) Ellis of Marion; his grandkids, Chayse, Tanner, Griffin and Weston Schultz, and Melani and Cashton Ellis; sister, JoAnn (Terry) Mormann of Independence; and brother, Jim (Vicki) Egloff of Fairbank; as well as many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eileen (Helle) Egloff; infant siblings, Pat, David, Larry and Lisa Egloff; and nephew, Pat Mormann. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com, where a full obituary also may be viewed.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now