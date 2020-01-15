|
|
GARY EUGENE EICHHORN Tipton Gary Eugene Eichhorn, 83, of Tipton, entered eternity on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, while he went to sleep after attending a day at the cattle show in Denver, Colo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Tipton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. A memorial fund in his memory has been established for a Gary Eichhorn Memorial Cattle Award or Tipton United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Gary, the son of Stanley and Lillian Nowachek Eichhorn, was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Anamosa. Gary graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1954. On Sept. 7, 1958, Gary was united in marriage to Retha Ilene Miller in Mechanicsville. Gary was a farmer and a feed salesman all of his life. He raised Angus cattle and was an active member of the American Angus Association, Iowa Angus Association, Iowa Cattleman's Association, Southeast Iowa Angus Association, Eastern Iowa Angus Association and served on the Beef Advisory board at Kirkwood Community College. He was a faithful member of Tipton United Methodist Church for many years. Gary is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Al Baird of Tipton; his sister and brother-in-law, Janis and Jack Troop of Green Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren, Angela (Sean) Driscoll of Stanwood and Tyler (Kendra) Baird of Lone Tree; and great-grandchildren, Jaclynne, Kaylee and Landon Driscoll. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Retha; his son, Scott Eichhorn; and his parents, Stanley and Lillian Eichhorn.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020