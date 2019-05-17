GARY EUGENE HEATH Chicago Gary Eugene Heath, 47, of Chicago's South Loop, passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2019. Gary was an athlete at Jefferson High School in his native Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His experiences on the field in Iowa and as a player for Lake Forest College fostered a lifelong love of the game. Lake Forest College was where he met his wife of 15 years, Suzanne, and forged strong friendships with his fellow Brotherhood fraternity members. He lived joyfully and enjoyed winter getaways with his family, cooking, poker, music, reading, as well as trips with his beloved parents to Florida and Las Vegas. He was a longtime compliance officer in Chicago, most recently with Wells Fargo Advisors' downtown office. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Amelia; son, Robert, his parents, David and Judy; in-laws, Elizabeth (the late Robert) Murphy; sister-in-law, Margaret Murphy; grandmother, Shirley (the late Weldon) Maness; aunts, Audrey Taylor, Sharon (Don) Irwin, Becky (Danny) Wulfekuhle, Debra (Joseph) Valunas, Cathy Shoun and Angela Bell; and many beloved cousins. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in his memory to Old St. Mary's Church at oldstmarys.com/donate/. For more information please contact (773) 561-6874. Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2019